Amazon Buddha Jayanti Quiz Answers For May 25: Win Rs.10,000 Cash Prize In Amazon Balance

On the occasion of Buddha Jayanti, Amazon, like many other brands, is competing to bring out the most alluring offers to the table. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, the e-commerce giant holds the Amazon Buddha Jayanti quiz for a cash prize worth Rs.10,000. Let's find out the Buddha Jayanti quiz answers.

Amazon Buddha Jayanti Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and navigate to the menu or to Amazon offers, both of which exist on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. The Amazon Buddha Jayanti quiz banner will be somewhere at the top of the page, click to proceed. You will be required to answer 6 occasion-related questions correctly to qualify for the lucky draw. Three winners will be determined out of hundreds of daily participants.

Buddha Jayanti Quiz Answers

Q. In which country is the birth of Buddha celebrated on April 8 and takes place along with the flower festival Hanamatsuri?

A. Japan

Q. By which of these names is the Buddha also known as?

A. Shakyamuni

Q. Buddha’s birthplace Lumbini is now in which modern-day country?

A. Nepal

Q. One Pali text that gives details on the life of the Buddha is the Mahaparinibbana- sutta. What is the meaning of the name of the text?

A. Discourse on the final Nirvana

Q. The Temple of the Sacred Tooth, believed to house a tooth of the Buddha is located in which city?

A. Kandy

Q. The Buddha founded an order to monks and nuns known as the ______. Fill in the blanks

A. Sangha

The winners will be able to see the final results on June 07, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonQuiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

IMAGE: UNSPLASH