Amazon Cadbury Silk Mousse Quiz Answers, January 28: Answer And Win Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz is back with Amazon Cadbury Silk Mousse Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for January 28, 2021, is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Google Play Recharge Code Quiz answers below.

Amazon Cadbury Silk Mousse Quiz information

Amazon Google Play Recharge Code Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000

Amazon Quiz date: January 28, 2021, to February 14, 2021.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Cadbury Silk Mousse Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Cadbury Silk Mousse Quiz answers - January 28

Question 1. What’s the name of the new Cadbury Silk launch?

Answer: Silk Mousse

Question 2. What is the correct spelling of the chocolate?

Answer: Silk Mousse

Question 3. Fill in the blank ‘_____ into chocolate heaven’?

Answer: Scoop

Question 4. Mousse is a light, airy dessert that melts in your mouth?

Answer: True

Question 5. Silk Mousse is the perfect dessert to be enjoyed with?

Answer: Any time of the day

Image credits: Shutterstock