Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz Answers: Get All The Correct Answers And Win Rs. 75,000

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs. 75,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions. The Carnival Edition Quiz of March is going to be available starting 19th March to 23rd March and the winners will be announced at the end of the contest period. Amazon Pay is one of the best and the easiest ways by which a customer can avail instant credit for purchases made using EMI on Amazon India. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Quiz answers.
Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz Answers
- Question 1: Which is the National animal of Scotland?
- The Answer is C - Unicorn
- Question 2: What is Harry Potter’s owl’s name?
- Question 3: Which sport has been played on the moon?
- Question 4: Where was the first solid chocolate bar made?
- Question 5: What colour is an aircraft’s black box?
Amazon Quiz Participation Steps
- Since this is available in the Amazon App only so it is suggested to download and install the Amazon app on Android or iOS from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store respectively.
- Next, you need to open the Amazon App
- Sign-in into your Amazon Account
- You will have to create a new account if you don't have one already.
- Navigate to the homepage and then go to Offers > click on Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz.
- A second approach to go into the quiz page is by going to Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Click on the Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz banner
- Click on the “Start” Button
- Now you will need to correctly answer the questions presented to you for that quiz in order to win exciting prizes
- After you have answered all the Amazon Carnival Edition quiz questions correctly, you will become eligible to have a chance at winning the prize through the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- There will be a winners declaration date on the quiz page.