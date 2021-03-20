Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz Answers: Get All The Correct Answers And Win Rs. 75,000

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs. 75,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions. The Carnival Edition Quiz of March is going to be available starting 19th March to 23rd March and the winners will be announced at the end of the contest period. Amazon Pay is one of the best and the easiest ways by which a customer can avail instant credit for purchases made using EMI on Amazon India. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Quiz answers.

Amazon Carnival Edition Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which is the National animal of Scotland? The Answer is C - Unicorn

Question 2: What is Harry Potter’s owl’s name? The Answer is A - Hedwig

Question 3: Which sport has been played on the moon? The Answer is A - Golf

Question 4: Where was the first solid chocolate bar made? The Answer is B - The UK

Question 5: What colour is an aircraft’s black box? The Answer is C - Orange



Amazon Quiz Participation Steps