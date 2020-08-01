Amazon Charcoal Clean Quiz: Answer 5 Questions To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

The Amazon Charcoal Clean Quiz for July 31, 2020 is live. 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Check out the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: July 31 2020- August 27, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 09:00:0 p.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 1 2020: Amazon Noise Wireless Headphones Quiz Answers

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded to 10 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 28 2020: Amazon Samsonite Suitcase Quiz Answers

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Charcoal Clean Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers For Amazon Pay Day Quiz For July 30, Win Rs 50,000

Today’s Amazon Charcoal Clean Quiz

Amazon Charcoal Clean Quiz answers:

Question 1. What is the main ingredient in Colgate Charcoal Clean Toothpaste?

Answer 1. Bamboo Charcoal

Question 2. What is the color of Colgate Charcoal Clean Toothpaste?

Answer 2. Black

Question 3. What type of mint is used in Colgate Charcoal Clean Toothpaste?

Answer 3. Wintergreen Mint

Question 4. Colgate Charcoal Clean Toothpaste has a black gel format

Answer 4. True

Question 5. Which of the following is not offered by Colgate?

Answer 5. Deodorants

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 30 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock