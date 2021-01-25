Amazon Colgate Dazzle With White Quiz answers January 24; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Colgate Dazzle with White Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Amazon Pay cashback. The Amazon Quiz for January 24th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Colgate Dazzle with White quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: 10,000

Amazon quiz date: January 24th, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Colgate Dazzle with White quiz answers

Question 1. Colgate Visible White toothpaste gives one shade whiter teeth in how many weeks*?

Answer:- 1 week

Question 2. According to the video, which is the beauty move that always makes you look good?

Answer:- Your dazzling white smile

Question 3. According to the video, even if your hair or makeup is not on-point, what always wins?

Answer:- Your dazzling smile

Question 4. According to the video, Colgate Visible white helps you to

Answer:- Dazzle White Dazzle right

Question 5. According to the video, Colgate Visible White toothpaste is a beauty essential which gives you ___

Answer:- Both of the top 2 listed options

