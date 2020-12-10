Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz Answers For December 10th; Win Rs 2,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz answers where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz for December 10, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 2,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.

Today’s Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 2,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 10, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning

How to Play the Amazon Coupon Carnival Quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon coupon carnival quiz answers for December 10th

Q1: You can now get additional discounts on products listed on Amazon over and above their existing price. Using which of these offerings can you avail of this benefit?

Ans: Amazon Coupons

Q2: The __ is an ongoing event on Amazon.in, which offers Coupons giving additional discounts on over 9 Lakh+ products. What is this event called?

Ans: Coupon Carnival

Q3: Till when is the Coupon Carnival live on Amazon.in?

Ans: 15th Dec 2020

Q4: Which of the following is NOT the correct way to reach to Coupons page on Amazon?

Ans: Sharing story on Instagram

