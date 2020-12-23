Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz For December 23 2020: Check Out The Quiz Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 23, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.5,000 Amazon Pay reward. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes can be anything from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Here, you will know the Amazon quiz today on credit cards.

Amazon Quiz Answers on Credit Card Bill

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs.5,000 Amazon Pay

Amazon Quiz Date: December 23 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM.

Step 4: Click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: Answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Credit Card Bill Quiz Answers

Question 01 - In the CVV... VV stands for? Answer - Verification Value

Question 02 - Does SBI provide credit cards? Answer - Yes

Question 03 - If the first digit in your Credit card number is 4, then it signfies Answer - Visa

Question 04 - On which day of the month of expiry written on a credit card, does it usually expire? Answer - Last day of the month

Question 05 - Can you pay your credit card bill on Amazon? Answer - Yes



