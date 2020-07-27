Amazon Credit Card Quiz July 25, 2020: Win Rs. 20000 By Answering 5 Questions

The Amazon Credit Card Quiz for July 25, 2020, is live now, and 5 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance which will enable users to do Amazon online shopping.
ALSO READ: Amazon basics quiz July 24, 2020: Check out the Amazon basics quiz answers
There is a Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
ALSO READ: Amazon quiz answers today, July 24 2020: Amazon GoPro Hero 8 quiz answers
ALSO READ: Amazon quiz answers today, July 22 2020: Amazon Samsung Galaxy Note 10 quiz answers
Question 1. What can you not buy using a credit card?
Question 2. Which bank does not issue a credit card?
Question 3. Credit cards are most commonly made up of which of these materials?
Question 4. Amazon Pay launched a credit card in association with which of these banks?
Question 5. What are the annual charges for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card?
ALSO READ: Amazon Nord Quiz answers today | July 24, 2020: Amazon One Plus Nord 5G quiz