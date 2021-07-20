Amazon Daily Quiz Today July 20, 2021: Win Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2021, Amazon India is running plenty of daily quizzes to reward customers. The Amazon Daily Quiz now runs 24 hrs daily and starts every day at 12 AM. Users can log in to the Amazon app to take the Amazon Daily Quiz and be eligible for a lucky draw of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance, which can be used to purchase items from Amazon. Keep reading to know more about Amazon Daily Quiz answers today.

Amazon Daily Quiz Today July 20, 2021

The Amazon Daily Quiz Today can be found in the Amazon Fun Zone, which consists of fun activities such as spin the wheel, answer questions and more. The Amazon daily quiz home page says "Enter the lucky draw to win the prize by answering all 5 questions correctly." A user can tap on the start button and begin with the quiz. Once a user is done with the quiz, a message on the application will show "Well done! You are eligible for a lucky draw in this contest". Winners are announced every day and hence today's winners will be announced on July 21, 2021, i.e. tomorrow.

As per the terms and conditions page on the Amazon app, this particular quiz will have four participants which will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. However, each player will be eligible for winning one prize under this contest only, and the prize (Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance) will be delivered to the winners on or before August 31, 2021. The odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. The questions that are asked in the quiz are mostly related to general trivia.

Amazon Daily Quiz Answers

Q1. What name is given to the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Indian biopharmaceutical firm Biological E.limited?

A1. Corbevax

Q2.Recently discovered A. cooperensis is the largest dinosaur from which country?

A2. Australia

Q3. Which organisation published the annual Protected Planet Report?

A3. UNEP

Q4. Which country is home to more than 90% of the world's approximately 20,000 population of these animals?

A4. South Africa

Q5. Which of these Indian sportspeople is currently ranked No.1 in the world in this sport?

A5. Deepika Kumari