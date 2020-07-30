Amazon Dettol And Moms Quiz Answers For July 30; Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Dettol and Moms quiz for July 30, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 10,000. Amazon Dettol and Moms quiz focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Dettol and moms quiz to bag exciting prizes.

Amazon Prime Day Quiz Today July 29, Win Rs 20,000; Answers Inside

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: July 30 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Will Free Fire Be Banned In India? The Survival Game Belongs To Which Country?

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a chance of winning Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance by answering all 5 questions correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Is Resso App Chinese? Origin Country And Developer Of The Music Streaming Service

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Flipkart Quiz Answers July 29, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Amazon Dettol and Moms quiz answers

In today's quiz, the users were supposed to watch a 35-seconds video and answer questions based on that. Here are the Amazon Dettol and Moms quiz questions and answers.

As per the video, how many illness-causing germs does Dettol & Moms protect from?

100

Which fragrances are associated with Dettol & Moms, as per the video?

Citrus and Sandal

Which 'best of both worlds' does the video refer to?

Germ protection and no harsh chemicals to ensure soft skin

What is the colour of the Dettol & Moms soap, as per the video?

White

Which of the following statements is a part of the video?