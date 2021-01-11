Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot Answers, January 11: Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz where users can answer just one simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz for January 11, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 50,000.

Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz began on January 7, 12:00 AM IST and it will end on January 20, 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Carrera Sunglasses in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot answers - January 11

Here are all the Amazon Festive Edition Funzone Jackpot answers for January 11:

Question 1. Which of these are also done on Makar Sankranti?

Answer: All of the above.

