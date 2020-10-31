Amazon Festive Riddles Answer For October 31; Win Rs 50,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 31st is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 50,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon festive riddles answer and amazon quiz today.

Amazon Festive riddles Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 50,000

Amazon quiz date: October 31st

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

How to play Amazon Quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Amazon Pay balance of Rs 50,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Amazon Festive riddles quiz answer

Q1. Connect the two visuals to get the name of an actress

Answer: Dia Mirza

Q2. I come at the start of Rocket and at the end of cracker, what am I?

Answer: The letter R

Q3. Diwali is not complete without me, and I am in both of what you see on screen. What am I?

Answer: Light

Q4. If you take a number associated with the festival of Dussehra and raise it to the power of 100, you get the origin of what company’s name?

Answer: Google

Q5. If you have it you don’t share it. If you share it you don’t have it. What is it?

Answer: A Secret

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here