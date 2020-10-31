Amazon Find The Cracker Quiz Answers Oct 31: Win Rs 25,000 Pay Balance

Quick links:
Amazon App is back with an Amazon Find The Cracker Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win the prize amount of Rs 25,000 Pay Balance. The Amazon Quiz for October 31, 2020, is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs 25,000 Pay Balance.
Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Apple may push iPhone 12 Pro launch date further; Know details
Also Read | How to get Vi SIM card? Details about buying plans, offers and more
There is a Rs 25,000 Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Also Read | 5 asteroids are heading towards Earth; NASA reveals how closely they will pass us
Here Is The Find The Cracker Quiz Amazon Answers:
Also Read | Moto G9 Plus Processor revealed! Details about Specs, Price and more