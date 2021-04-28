Amazon Fit India Quiz Answers For April 28th, 2021; Stand A Chance To Mountain Bike

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Fit India Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for April 28th, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Mountain Bike. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Mountain bike

Amazon Quiz Date: April 28th, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon fit India quiz answers

Q1: Which Of These Characterizes A Keto Diet?

Answer 1: All Of These

Q2: Which Of These Are Cardio Exercises That Can Be Done At Home?

Answer 2: All Of These

Q3: Having Citrus Fruits Is Good For Health Primarily Because They Are High In Which Vitamin?

Answer 3: Vitamin C

Q4: Which Of These Asanas Is Also Known As The Diamond Pose?

Answer 4: Vajrasana

Q5: Red Bell Peppers Boost Your Immune System. They Are A Rich Source Of Beta Carotene, Which The Body Converts Into What Vitamin?

Answer 5: Vitamin A

Image credits: Shutterstock