Amazon Fossil Women's Day Quiz Answers For February 26th, 2021

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Fossil Women's Day quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for February 26th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Fossil watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Fossil Women's Day quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Fossil Watch

Amazon quiz date: February 26th, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

How to play Amazon quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Fossil Watch for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Amazon Fossil Women's Day quiz answers

Question 1: The watch shown in the video is _______ in colour?

Answer: Golden

Question 2: Fossil Brand Ambassador Disha Patani features in the video.

Answer: True

Question 3: What is written on the back of the watch in the video?

Answer: Disha

Question 4: Which of the following hashtags features at the end of the video?

Answer: #FOSSILSTYLE

Question 5: Which of the following words are mentioned on the box carrying the watch

Answer: All of the above

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study