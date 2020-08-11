Amazon Freedom Quiz Answers Today, August 11: Get A Chance To Win Rs 25,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon Freedom quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Freedom Quiz for August 11, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 25,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon freedom quiz and stand a chance to win Rs 25,000.
Stand a chance to win Rs 25,000 by answering all answers correctly in the amazon freedom quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Read Also | Whatsapp Update: Whatsapp Working On A New Update To Sync Chat History Across Devices
Read Also | Amid Microsoft Talks, Twitter Expresses Interest In Buying TikTok's US Operations
Who was independent India’s first woman Cabinet Minister?
Using an SBI Credit Card, what’s the maximum discount that can be availed during Freedom Sale?
Where was Mahatma Gandhi on Aug 15, 1947?
How many States and Union Territories(UTs) does India have?
Where does the Prime Minister of India raise the National Flag, every year during Independence Day?
Read Also | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 11 2020: Amazon Dyson Air Purifier Quiz Answers
Read Also | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 8 2020: Amazon Noise Shots Headphones Quiz Answers