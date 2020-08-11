Amazon Freedom Quiz Answers Today, August 11: Get A Chance To Win Rs 25,000

Amazon India is back with Amazon Freedom quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Freedom Quiz for August 11, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 25,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon freedom quiz and stand a chance to win Rs 25,000.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 25,000

Amazon Quiz Date: August 11 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 8am–12pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win Rs 25,000 by answering all answers correctly in the amazon freedom quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Freedom quiz answers

Who was independent India’s first woman Cabinet Minister?

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur

Using an SBI Credit Card, what’s the maximum discount that can be availed during Freedom Sale?

₹1,500

Where was Mahatma Gandhi on Aug 15, 1947?

Kolkata

How many States and Union Territories(UTs) does India have?

28 States, 8 UTs

Where does the Prime Minister of India raise the National Flag, every year during Independence Day?

Red Fort

