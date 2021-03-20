Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin And Win Answers: Check Out The Answers For This Amazon Quiz

Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin and Win is back and this time it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth a lot. The Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin and Win Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win 20000 Amazon Pay Balance, Gold Coins, and more. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Funzone Carnival Spin and Win Answers.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: 20 gram Gold Coin for 1 winner 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance for 5 winners OnePlus 8 Pro for 1 winner iPhone 12 for 1 winner Coupon for first 20,00,000 winners

Amazon Quiz Date: March 19th to March 23rd, 2021

March 19th to March 23rd, 2021 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Funzone Carnival Spin and Win Answers - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize, a gold coin, and more that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers for Funzone Carnival

Question 1: How many months have 28 days?

Answer - 12

Question 2: How many sides does a square have?