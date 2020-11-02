Amazon Funzone Jackpot Answer For November 2nd; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 5 Lakh

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Funzone Jackpot Answer Quiz for November 2nd is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 5 lakh. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon festive riddles answer and amazon quiz today.

Today’s Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Date: October 30th to November 11th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with exciting prizes for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Funzone Jackpot answer

Question: Android phone users can now find FunZone page (your one stop destination for playing games on Amazon) by tapping the mic button and saying-

Answer: All of the above

