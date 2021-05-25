Amazon Funzone Jackpot Answers For May 25: Win Cash Prizes Starting From Rs.30,000

Amazon is popular for bringing attractive offers to the table regularly. One of their best features is the Funzone centre that allows users to win exciting prizes or cash by competing in an Amazon quiz or Spin and Win games. Amazon is creatively churning out several contests, this time bringing back the Amazon Funzone Jackpot game that allows users to win a number of cash prizes starting from Rs.30,000/-

Amazon Funzone Jackpot - Instructions

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Various

Amazon Quiz Date: May 25th, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: June 8th, 2021

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and navigate to the menu or to Amazon offers, both of which exist on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. The Summer edition Funzone Jackpot banner will be somewhere at the top of the page, click on it to get started. The user will have to tap on the red lever provided at the left-hand corner to draw a result.

The results are as follows:

1st Prize - Rs.30,000 on Amazon Pay

2nd Prize - Rs.20,000 on Amazon Pay

3rd Prize - Rs.10,000 on Amazon Pay

4th Prize - Rs.500 on Amazon Pay

5th Prize - Rs.300 on Amazon Pay

After getting the result and finding the mix, answer a question related to the product or the occasion to claim the prize. Once that is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw.

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Answers

Q. Which of these phrases can you NOT use on Alexa to go to the Jackpot page?

A. Roll Jackpot page

The winners will be able to see the final results on June 08, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonFunzoneSlots will give you a higher chance of winning.

