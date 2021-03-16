Last Updated:

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition Answers For March 16

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition answers for March 16th and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Read on to know the answers.

Written By
Anushka Pathania
amazon funzone jackpot happiness edition

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition for March 16, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the amazon quiz today below to know the Amazon quiz answer. Read on for amazon quiz answers.

Today’s Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition quiz Information

  • Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize:  various
  • Amazon Quiz Date: March 16, 2020
  • Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz today?

  • Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
  • Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
  • Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
  • Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
  • Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
  • Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
  • Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Funzone Jackpot Happiness Edition answers

Question: Which character did Will Smith played in “The Pursuit of Happiness” Movie?

  • Answer: (B) Chris Gardner
