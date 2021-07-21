Amazon Funzone July Carnival Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Jackpot

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz is Amazon’s third quiz for Funzone July Carnival. Amazon has been giving out rewards worth Rs 30 lakhs. After being popular in April and June, the quiz is getting updated once again. The July Carnival Jackpot Quiz on Amazon Funzone is among other quizzes such as Amazon Prime Day Special Quiz, Amazon Prime Day Special Funzone Jackpot Quiz, Amazon Prime Day Special Spin and Win Quiz and others. The winners will be selected by a random draw.

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Spin and Win Quiz questions and answers

Question: How many sides does a square have?

Answer: 12

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz questions and answers

Question: Which of these phrases can you use on Alexa to take you to the games page?

Answer: all of these

How to find Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz?

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz is available on the Funzone section of the Amazon app. To reach the quick, search for Funzone and click the first result. Click the Funzone Jackpot banner and start the quiz.

There are five different prizes and to become eligible for a reward, the participants must pull a lever and hope it matches with the top prize.

Here are the prizes:

First Prize Mix: Sony Bravia 55-inch TV (1 winner)

Second Prize Mix: Rs 20,000 Amazon Pay balance (5 winners)

Third Prize Mix: Rs 10,000 Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Fourth Prize Mix: Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay balance (100 winners)

Fifth Prize Mix: Rs 50 Amazon Pay balance (250 winners)

To participate, you must be a legal resident of the Republic of India and should be of age 18 or higher. The standard rules applicable include a requirement to prove your age by submitting a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, PAN card, Driving License or Indian Passport to confirm your age if you win. Amazon employees, their immediate family members, affiliates cannot enter the contest.

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz: how to play?

Download the Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store to enter the contest.

Log in to your Amazon account or create a new one.

Once you log in to the app, go to the search field and look for “Funzone” and find Jackpot Quiz.

Click the banner to enter the quiz.

Once you enter, click the “Tap Here” symbol shown next to the lever of the slot machine.

Based on the result of the images you see in all three reels, you will proceed to claim your prize.

Each prize combination or mix corresponds to a random draw of lots.

If the images in all three reels don’t match, you will lose.

If they match, then you will proceed to the next step showing the prize to be won.

Answer the qualifying question to become eligible for the lucky draw.

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz: terms and conditions

If you do not answer the question within the given time period or fail to answer correctly, you will be disqualified.

All winners will be required to have their mobile numbers verified with Amazon.

By participating in the contest, you give consent to Amazon to use your name, likeness, image, voice, and/or appearance, photos, video recordings and the like made in relation to the contest or any promotions.

All the information shared in connection with the contest will be treated as per Amazon’s privacy notice.

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz: winners list

Amazon Funzone July Carnival Jackpot Quiz is being held from July 21st to July 25th, 2021. There are five different prize mixes and winners for each mix will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winners will be selected and their names will be announced on July 26th, 2021. Amazon says the winners will receive their prizes on or before September 30th, 2021.