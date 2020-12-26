Amazon General Knowledge 2020 Quiz For December 26 2020: Check Out The Answers

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for December 26, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs.15,000 Amazon Pay reward. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes can be anything from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Here, you will know the Amazon quiz answers for today on general knowledge.

Amazon General Knowledge 2020 Quiz

General Knowledge 2020 Quiz Answers

Q1: Lewis Hamilton won his seventh F1 drivers world championship in 2020. Whose record did he match? Answer 1: Michael Schumacher

Q2: When translated from Spanish to English, which viral TV series’ original name means “The House of Paper”? Answer 2: Money Heist

Q3: Who curated the ‘One World: Together At Home’ virtual concert for WHO and international advocacy organization Global Citizen? Answer 3: Lady Gaga

Q4: Which successful film’s story revolves around the poor Kim family and the wealthy Park family? Answer 4: Parasite

Q5: Which popular 2020 song begins with the lyrics: “I said, certified freak/Seven days a week”? Answer 5: WAP

Q6: Which actor, who shot to fame in 2020, played the lead role in ‘Wrong Side Raju’ which won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film? Answer 6: Pratik Gandhi



How to play the Amazon General Knowledge Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM.

Step 4: Click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: Answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

