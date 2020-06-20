Amazon Secures Clearance For Alcohol Delivery In West Bengal; BigBasket Gets A Nod Too

The E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc has obtained clearance to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, according to agency reports. The deal of the alcohol delivery marks Amazon's first venture into the country's multi-billion-dollar sector. In a notice, West Bengal State Beverages Corp, the authorised agency to carry out online retail of liquor trade in the state, on Friday stated that Amazon was found to be eligible for registration with authorities.

The notice further revealed that the US-based Amazon has been invited to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state. BigBasket, the Indian grocery venture-backed by Alibaba has also secured permission to deliver alcohol in West Bengal, the notice added.

Amazon's strong move in the liquor market

West Bengal is India's fourth most populated state, with more than 90 million people and Amazon's interest in delivering alcohol in the populous state marks a strong move to make way into a market that is worth $27.2 billion, according to estimates by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Amazon has expanded its e-commerce operations in India over the years. The company has committed $6.5 billion in investments in India which is considered to be one of its key growth markets.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, India imposed nationwide lockdown in March which restricted the liquor sales across the country. When some restrictions were relaxed by the Central government, hundreds of people queued up at liquor stores in May. The liquor industry has been trying to persuade many states to allow online deliveries.

