Amazon Gift Finder Quiz Live On March 19 - Check Out The Answers To Win Rs. 5000

Amazon has put forth a number of quizzes and spin and win games this time due to the surge in festivals and important events around the corner. Amazon Gift Finder quiz is the latest addition to the pool that promises an opportunity to win Rs. 5000 that will be offered on the participant's Amazon Pay, which can be used for buying a gift from Amazon. Check out the list of answers along with a step-by-step manual on how to access the Amazon quiz.

Amazon Gift Finder Quiz

Amazon Quiz Live Date - March 19, 2021

Winner Declaration Date - March 31, 2021

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to access it on the mobile app, visit the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon Offers or Fun Zone that is available on the homepage itself. Another way to access the quiz is by simply entering Funzone on the search bar. The user will be amazed to see the number of quizzes and fun games available on the page. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and by following the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section.

Amazon Gift Finder Quiz Answers

Q: Where on Amazon.in can you find the best gift ideas?

A: Amazon Gift Finder

Q: How can I find Gift Finder on Amazon?

A: Option 1 & 2

Q: Can Amazon gift wrap my orders?

A: Yes, but only if it is fulfilled by Amazon

Q: How can I choose Gift Wrap option on Amazon?

A: Option 1 & 2

Q: What digital gifts are available at Amazon?

A: Option 1 & 2

Let the whole world know that you've answered all the questions correctly and stand a chance to win Rs.5000 by Amazon by tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon. Winners of the quiz will then advance to lucky draw whose results will be declared on March 31. Meanwhile, participants can check out the list of gifts available under Rs. 5000 that can be perfect for gifting their loved ones.