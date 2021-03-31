Amazon Good Friday Quiz March 31 - Check These Answers To Win Rs. 25,000/

With Good Friday crowning around the corner, Amazon is back with another fun round of quizzes for a cash prize worth Rs. 25,000. Typically, these quizzes are equipped with questions on the product being bid as a prize or on the occasion it's bidding on. This time, the Amazon quiz will sport questions on the occasion of Good Friday, how it's celebrated around the world and its significance in Christianity. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Good Friday Quiz

For those who are new to the Amazon quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle short and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to find the Amazon Good Friday quiz with a cash prize worth Rs.25,000/-

Good Friday Quiz Answers

Q. 1 - In German-speaking countries, Good Friday is often referred to as Karfreitag which means what in German?

A - Mourning Friday

Q.2 - The story of Jesus' last days is known by which of these names that would remind you of a movie directed by Mel Gibson?

A - The Passion of Christ

Q. 3 - Some church services on Good Friday conclude with the bell tolling how many times to succession to represent each year of Jesus' life?

A - 33

Q.4 - In Bermuda, locals celebrate Good Friday by doing something which symbolises Christ's Ascension to Heaven. What are we talking about?

A - Flying Kites

Q. 5 - On Good Friday in Bensheim, there is a long procession, one of the biggest in the world. In which country is Bensheim located?

A - Germany

Q. 6 - In Ireland, for 90 years establishments were barred from selling what on Good Friday, till the ban was lifted in 2018?

A - Alcohol

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 16, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation using #AmazonQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

