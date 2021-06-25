Amazon, Google Face Formal Probe By UK Regulators Over Fake Reviews On Websites

The UK competition watchdog will probe Amazon and Google amid worries that the internet titans have not done enough to combat the widespread problem of bogus reviews on their platforms. As per reports, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which began investigating fake reviews on key platforms two years ago, will now look into whether Amazon and Google infringed consumer law by failing to take adequate steps to protect customers from fraudulent reviews. Fake and misleading reviews are used by sellers to boost their star ratings, which can affect how prominently their firm and items are displayed when consumers purchase online.

Amazon and Google to be investigated

The CMA said its preliminary findings raised specific concerns that the two Silicon Valley companies were not doing enough to detect fake and misleading reviews or suspicious patterns of behaviour and investigate those reviews and that they were failing to impose adequate sanctions on reviewers or businesses who broke the rules on posts, including serial offenders. Reportedly, I t was also worried that Amazon's systems had failed to adequately prevent and deter some sellers from tampering with product listings, such as by co-opting favourable evaluations from other products.

Fake reviews in Amazon and Google

If the CMA's inquiry reveals that Amazon and Google have broken consumer laws, enforcement action may be taken, said reports. This might entail obtaining explicit commitments from Amazon and Google to address the issue, as well as legal action if they do not. After discovering troubling evidence of a robust marketplace for false online reviews, the CMA warned Facebook, Instagram, and eBay to crack down on false reviews in 2019. However, when a follow-up investigation revealed that Facebook had failed to act, the CMA was compelled to intervene yet again.

An inquiry this year discovered companies claiming to be able to guarantee “Amazon's Choice” designation on products within two weeks, as well as others claiming to have armies of reviewers ranging in the hundreds of thousands, said reports. Amazon claims to have eliminated more than 200 million suspected false reviews before they were read by customers in 2020, but admits that combating fake review "factories" is difficult, it noted.

Picture Credit: Unsplash