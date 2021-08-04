Amazon Great Freedom Festival Starts Tomorrow: Best Deals Across Mobiles, Laptops And More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is all set to commence in India from tomorrow, August 5 till August 9 where the buyers will get plenty of lucrative offers to choose from. Among the top steal deals, customers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit cards. For those who are unaware, Amazon has recently introduced an Advantage - Just for Prime program for Prime users, that will give sale enthusiasts the opportunity to get the lowest interest-free instalments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

What to expect from Amazon Great Freedom Festival

The five-day shopping festival, which has been announced by Amazon India will bring tons of deals across categories like mobiles, electronics, home and kitchen products, TVs, appliances and more. Unlike its last month's Prime Day sale, the freedom festival will be open to all with some special offers for Prime subscribers.

Welcome more happiness with big savings during the #AmazonGreatFreedomFestival, starting from 5th - 9th August. Enjoy great deals with up to 40% off on latest smartphones!



— Amazon India (@amazonIN) August 3, 2021

Mobile Phones- Amazon has started teasing the sale offers on its website with discounts and deals on phones from the likes of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10S, iPhone 11, OnePlus 9R, iQOO Z3, Mi 11X, iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M32, Galaxy M51 Samsung Galaxy M32, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, iQoo Z3 5G, iQoo 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go, and the list goes on. A minimum return of Rs 650 will be given to users on the exchange of feature phones from brands like Oppo, Vivo and Samsung. Discounts of up to 40 per cent will be given.

Electronics and accessories - The online shopping conglomerate will be offering a whopping 60% off on electronics and accessories so one can expect up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 75% off on headphones and speakers, up to 60% off on smartwatches and more. Some steal deals on products such as the Apple iPad Air, Mi Watch Revolve, iPad Mini, Asus TUF Gaming F15 and more are also lined up.

TVs and appliances- Amazon will also be offering up to 55% off on smart TVs and appliances. So if you're someone looking to get a new one for your house, the Great Freedom Festival sale could be the right time. There are also great offers on n washing machines, refrigerators, microwave ovens and more.

The prime members always have an edge when it comes to Amazon's sales. They will be getting three months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6 Month Free screen replacements on a wide range of mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more. READ | Amazon Sale August 15: Bumper discount on products to take advantage of

