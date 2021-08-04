Amazon Great Freedom Festival Starts Tomorrow: Best Deals Across Mobiles, Laptops And More

Quick links:
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale is all set to commence in India from tomorrow, August 5 till August 9 where the buyers will get plenty of lucrative offers to choose from. Among the top steal deals, customers will get an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI Bank credit cards. For those who are unaware, Amazon has recently introduced an Advantage - Just for Prime program for Prime users, that will give sale enthusiasts the opportunity to get the lowest interest-free instalments on the purchase of smartphones using HDFC bank credit and debit cards.
The five-day shopping festival, which has been announced by Amazon India will bring tons of deals across categories like mobiles, electronics, home and kitchen products, TVs, appliances and more. Unlike its last month's Prime Day sale, the freedom festival will be open to all with some special offers for Prime subscribers.
Welcome more happiness with big savings during the #AmazonGreatFreedomFestival, starting from 5th - 9th August. Enjoy great deals with up to 40% off on latest smartphones!— Amazon India (@amazonIN) August 3, 2021
Know more: https://t.co/CmFapfcC9K#BigSavingsMoreHappiness pic.twitter.com/kYTKVX1FBP
The prime members always have an edge when it comes to Amazon's sales. They will be getting three months extra No Cost EMI on select bank Cards and 6 Month Free screen replacements on a wide range of mobiles from Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO and more.