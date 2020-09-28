Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles: Answer To Win An IPhone 11 Pro

Amazon India is back with the new Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles quiz where users can win a brand new iPhone 11 Pro by answering a bunch of simple questions. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz is live on the Amazon app, where participants with the correct answers will have an opportunity to win the prize. Amazon hasn't specified the total number of winners for this contest.

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles, you are required to solve five simple riddles to enter the lucky draw. So, let us quickly check out the questions and answers for Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Pay Quiz Answers For September 28 2020: Answer For A Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: iPhone 11 Pro (64GB)

Amazon quiz date: September 27 to October 6, 2020

Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced on October 6 after the end of the contest period

Also Read | Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

How to play Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz is an Amazon app-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz' and start answering the questions by tapping the 'Start' button.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles answers

Question 1. Scratch my head, see me turn from black to red. What am I?

Answer: A Match Stick

Question 2. I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?

Answer: A Joke

Question 3. A box of diamonds that most love to eat. What am I?

Answer 3: Sugar

Question 4. I have hearts, but no other organs. What am I?

Answer: A deck of cards

Question 5. A carpet of rice, flour, sand or petals. What am I?

Answer 5: Rangoli

Also Read | Flipkart Quiz Answers September 28, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

The lucky winner(s) will be rewarded with an iPhone 11 Pro by answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period. However, as we have mentioned earlier, the app doesn't detail the total number of winners for this contest. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Image credits: Amazon