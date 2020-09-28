Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles: Answer To Win An IPhone 11 Pro

Amazon India is back with the new Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles quiz where users can win a brand new iPhone 11 Pro by answering a bunch of simple questions. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz is live on the Amazon app, where participants with the correct answers will have an opportunity to win the prize. Amazon hasn't specified the total number of winners for this contest.
With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles, you are required to solve five simple riddles to enter the lucky draw. So, let us quickly check out the questions and answers for Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz.
Today’s Amazon quiz prize: iPhone 11 Pro (64GB)
Amazon quiz date: September 27 to October 6, 2020
Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced on October 6 after the end of the contest period
Step 1: The Amazon Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz is an Amazon app-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.
Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.
Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'
Step 4: Select 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Festive Riddles Quiz' and start answering the questions by tapping the 'Start' button.
Question 1. Scratch my head, see me turn from black to red. What am I?
Answer: A Match Stick
Question 2. I can be cracked, made, told, and played. What am I?
Answer: A Joke
Question 3. A box of diamonds that most love to eat. What am I?
Answer 3: Sugar
Question 4. I have hearts, but no other organs. What am I?
Answer: A deck of cards
Question 5. A carpet of rice, flour, sand or petals. What am I?
Answer 5: Rangoli
The lucky winner(s) will be rewarded with an iPhone 11 Pro by answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period. However, as we have mentioned earlier, the app doesn't detail the total number of winners for this contest. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.
Image credits: Amazon