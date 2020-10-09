Amazon Great Indian Festival Guess What Quiz Answers For October 9

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Great Indian Festival Guess What quiz where users can answer a few simple questions for a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Guess What quiz for October 9, 2020, is live now, and the winners will be eligible to win Amazon Pay balance of Rs 25,000 for answering all questions correctly. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess What quiz.

Amazon Guess What quiz details

Amazon Guess What Prize: Amazon Pay balance of Rs 25,000

Amazon quiz date: October 8, 11:59 PM to October 15. 11:59 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Amazon Pay balance of Rs 25,000 will be awarded to four lucky winners in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Guess What quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now, just click on the 'Amazon Guess What Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button

Step 5: You have to answer five questions correctly in the Amazon Guess What quiz.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Guess and Win quiz answers - October 9

Question 1. Where would you find all these 4 animals?

Answer: National Emblem

Question 2. All these food items can be associated with the cuisine of which of these states?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 3. You would usually associate all these images with which festival?

Answer: Diwali

Question 4. These are all monuments found in which city of India?

Answer: Delhi

Question 5. Connect these images to a famous Book/ Movie series.

Answer: Harry Potter

