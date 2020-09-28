Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz, Sept 27 To Oct 6: Answer For A Chance To Win Rs 1 Lakh

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz has arrived and it provides Amazon users with an opportunity to win an exciting prize. Users will need to answer five simple questions for a chance to win Rs 1,00,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz is live and it mainly focuses on Amazon Great Indian Festival itself. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 1,00,000

Rs 1,00,000 Amazon quiz date: September 27 to October 6, 2020

September 27 to October 6, 2020 Winners list declaration date: Winners will be announced on October 7 after the end of the contest period

How to play Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz can be accessed only through the Amazon app, and not through a web browser. So, we suggest you download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz' and start answering the questions by tapping the 'Start' button.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz answers

Question 1. Using which bank’s credit or debit card can you avail up to 10% instant discount on shopping during Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Answer: HDFC Bank

Question 2. How can you enjoy Amazon Great Indian Festival early on?

Answer 2: All of the above

Question 3. Amazon Fashion is offering _____ days return policy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Answer: 30

Question 4. What benefits will Amazon offer on large appliances & TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5. Where can you get golden hour deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Answer: Only on the Amazon app

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

One lucky winner will be rewarded with Rs 1,00,000 for answering all the five questions correctly. The winner will be decided based on a lucky draw which will be carried out during the contest period. Considering that there will be only one winner for the contest, it is suggested that you submit your answers at the earliest.

Image credits: Amazon