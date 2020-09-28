Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz, Sept 27 To Oct 6: Answer For A Chance To Win Rs 1 Lakh

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz has arrived and it provides Amazon users with an opportunity to win an exciting prize. Users will need to answer five simple questions for a chance to win Rs 1,00,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz is live and it mainly focuses on Amazon Great Indian Festival itself. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz.
Step 1: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz can be accessed only through the Amazon app, and not through a web browser. So, we suggest you download and install the Amazon app on your Android or iOS smartphone.
Step 2: Now, launch the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.
Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'
Step 4: Select 'Amazon Great Indian Festival Quiz' and start answering the questions by tapping the 'Start' button.
Question 1. Using which bank’s credit or debit card can you avail up to 10% instant discount on shopping during Amazon Great Indian Festival?
Answer: HDFC Bank
Question 2. How can you enjoy Amazon Great Indian Festival early on?
Answer 2: All of the above
Question 3. Amazon Fashion is offering _____ days return policy during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Answer: 30
Question 4. What benefits will Amazon offer on large appliances & TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?
Answer: All of the above
Question 5. Where can you get golden hour deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?
Answer: Only on the Amazon app
One lucky winner will be rewarded with Rs 1,00,000 for answering all the five questions correctly. The winner will be decided based on a lucky draw which will be carried out during the contest period. Considering that there will be only one winner for the contest, it is suggested that you submit your answers at the earliest.
