Amazon Great Indian Festival Tap and Win Quiz Answer For October 15

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Great Indian festival tap and win Quiz for October 15th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Sony Headphones. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Great Indian Festival quiz.
Lucky winners will be rewarded with Sony Headphones for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.
Android phone users on Amazon app can find FunZone (Your one stop destination for games on Amazon) by tapping the mic button and saying ____________ (Fill in the blank)
All of the above
