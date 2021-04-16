Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers For April 16: Win IPhone 12 Mini 128GB

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. This time, to make the T20 cricket season even livelier, Amazon has brought a whole lot of exciting games to the table. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess and Win Quiz T20 cricket fever to bag the exciting rewards.

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: Rs.5000 OR New Apple iPhone 12 Mini (128GB) - Black

Amazon Quiz Date: April 16, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am–11:59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. The T20 Cricket Fever banner will be embedded at the top itself. Click on the 'Guess and Win: Win Daily & Weekly Bumper Prize' Amazon quiz to get started.

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Answers

Cricket Fever:

Q.1 Which of these Indian cricketers is the first to reach 10,000 runs in test cricket?

A: Sunil Gavaskar

Prediction:

Q.2: Who will win the toss today?

A: Chennai (This is our prediction, you can predict as per your instincts)

Please note that the declaration date hasn't been announced yet. Therefore, it is advised to keep checking the 'Lucky Draw Winners' section provided in the Funzone centre to see if the list is up.

Image Source: Shutterstock