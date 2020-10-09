Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers Oct 9: Win JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Headphones

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Guess and Win T20 Cricket Fever Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 9, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones which offers up to 25 hours of playtime. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess and Win quiz.

Also Read | Amazon Ring Home Surveillance Drone Announced; Know All About The Drone

Today’s Amazon Guess and Win quiz Information

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Amazon quiz date: October 9, 12 PM to October 9, 6 PM IST

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Also Read | Amazon Unveils New Ring Cam To Add An Extra Layer Of Security To Cars

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Also Read | Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Today: Answers For September 28

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the 'Amazon Guess and Win Quiz' Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer a few questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Guess and Win quiz answers - October 9

Question 1) What is the record for the highest number of runs scored in a single over in cricket match?

Answer 1: 44

Question 2) How many total sixes will be hit today?

Answer 2: More than 25

Also Read | Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers Oct 7: Win Fossil Smarrtwatch & OnePlus 8

Image credits: Shutterstock