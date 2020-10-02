Amazon Guess Who Quiz Answers For October 2; Stand A Chance To Win HP Gaming Laptop

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Guess Who Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 2nd is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win an HP Gaming Laptop. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Guess Who quiz.

Amazon Pay Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: HP Gaming Laptop

Amazon quiz date: October 2nd

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with an HP Gaming Laptop for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Guess Who quiz answers

Q1: Which Of These Movies Was Based On The Life Of This Great Indian?

Answer 1: The Man Who Knew Infinity

Q2: Which Movie Starring The Man In Picture Has Been Nominated For The Best Foreign Film Award At The Oscars?

Answer 2: Mother India

Q3: The Lady On Screen Has Won Two Grand Slam Titles Partnering Which Famous Indian Tennis Player?

Answer 3: Leander Paes

Q4: _______ Used Sachin Tendulkar’s Bat To Hit The Fastest Ever ODI Century

Answer 4: Shahid Afridi

Q5: The Only Indian Test Cricketer To Be Knighted Is Maharaja Of Vizianagaram And He Is Also The Second Indian Cricketer To Be Awarded The Padma Bhushan In 1958. Who Is He?

Answer 5: Vijay Ananda Gajapathi Raju

