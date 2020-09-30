Amazon Handicrafts Mela Quiz Answers For September 30, Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon handicrafts mela Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for September 30, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000 as Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Amazon Pay Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon quiz time: 8:00 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: By October 20th, 2020

Read Also | Lili Reinhart Is Nostalgic For Her "quarantine Life" As She Shares An Album Of Pictures

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with RS 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Read Also | Jasleen Royal Feels VIP Culture Is Very Unfair At Award Shows; Says 'hope Things Improve'

Amazon Handicrafts Mela quiz answers

Question 1. Which Amazon program offers authentic handlooms and handicrafts by Indian artisans?

Answer:- Amazon Karigar

Question 2. What are Banarasi sarees known for?

Answer:- Zari work

Question 3. What are you very likely to find at a handicrafts mela?

Answer:- All of the above

Question 4. In which of these Indian states is the Ajrakh art form widely practiced?

Answer:- Bhuj

Question 5. Which of the following types of handicrafts can be made from natural fibres?

Answer:- All of the above

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot