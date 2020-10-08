Amazon Home And Kitchen Quiz Answers For October 8th; Spin And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with Amazon Home and Kitchen Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. After spinning the wheel, a contestant has to answer one question in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win. Check out the answers to the quiz below:

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prizes: Various

Amazon Quiz Date: October 8th

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Prizes:

Amazon Pay balance of INR 50 on min purchase of Rs 500 in Home and Kitchen, Number of prizes, 3000000. Amazon Pay balance of INR 75 on min purchase of Rs 500 in Home and Kitchen. Number of prizes, 300000 Amazon Pay balance of INR 100 on min purchase of Rs 500 in Home and Kitchen. Number of prizes, 5000000 Amazon Pay balance of INR 200 on min purchase of Rs 500 in Home and Kitchen. Number of prizes 10. Amazon Pay balance of INR 250 on min purchase of Rs 500 in Home and Kitchen. Number of prizes 5. Lucky draw- Amazon Pay Balance of INR 5000. A number of prizes 4.

Amazon Home And Kitchen Spin And Win Quiz Answers:

How many days are there in October 2020?

31

Image credits: Screengrab from Amazon