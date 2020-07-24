Amazon Intel Quiz Answers July 24: Win Rs 10,000 By Answering 5 Questions

Amazon.in has been hosting some incredible quiz and answer games on its mobile app. These games allow users to get a chance of winning money or other exciting prices. Currently, Amazon Prime Day Quiz is gaining a lot of attention from Amazon app users as it is giving each Prime member a chance on winning Rs. 1,00,000, which is the highest prize amount in the app currently. Apart from that, many are also playing other games such as Amazon Intel Quiz. This Intel Quiz game will open gates for you to earn a total of Rs 10,000 as a prize that will be given under this contest. This has raised several eyebrows and people have started searching for Amazon Intel Quiz answers. If you have been searching for the answers to all the 5 questions asked in the Amazon Intel Quiz Answers, do not worry. Here is all you need:

Amazon Intel Quiz answers today Information

Amazon Intel Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Amazon Intel Quiz Date: July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020 Amazon July Quiz Time: 8 am - 12 pm

8 am - 12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: August 15, 2020

August 15, 2020 Totaly winner selected: 20

Also Read | Amazon prime day sale to start in early August and the offers to expect

Amazon Intel Quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Rs 10,000 will be awarded in this Amazon Intel Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Intel Quiz using #IntelAmazonQuiz.

Also Read | Amazon next sale July 2020: Amazon Prime Day Sale date, offers and more

How to play Amazon Intel Quiz Answers?

Sign in to the Amazon App.

Tap on the "Three Line" icon on the top left of the app screen.

Go to "FunZone" section of the app.

Now, choose Amazon Intel Quiz and then click on "Start"

There will be a total of 5 questions. Answer all 5 questions correctly to enter the lucky draw.

Make sure you know that getting any question wrong will make you ineligible for winning Amazon Intel Quiz. However, one can try another game on FunZone.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 3 Price, Flipkart sale, specs & more details about the latest gaming phone

Amazon Intel Quiz Answers

Question 1. The Core i9-10900k processor is Intel’s fastest gaming processor?

Answer: TRUE

Question 2. Which of these performance optimizations are available on the 10th gen Intel Core mobile processors?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3. The Wi-Fi 6 Intel feature delivers responsive gameplay, nearly 3X faster downloads, and more reliable connections.

Answer: TRUE

Question 4. The 10th Gen Intel Core processors powered by Intel Quick Sync Video support which of the following activities.

Answer: All of the above

Question 5. Which hardware part from Intel is dubbed as ‘the USB-C that does it all’?

Answer: Thunderbolt 3

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M31s To Have Reverse Charging Feature? Details About Specs, Price And More