Amazon IQOO Z3 Quiz For July 10: Know The Correct Answers To Win Exciting Rewards

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon iQOO Z3 Quiz for July 10, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win rewards. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Amazon iQOO Z3 Quiz Answers

Question 1: iQOO Z3 the Fastest 5G smartphone in the segment is powered by which processor?

Answer 1: Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G

Question 2: iQOO Z3 can charge from 0 to 50% in _____.

Answer: 19 mins

Question 3: The 8GB RAM in iQOO Z3 can be extended up to 3GB

Answer: TRUE

Question 4: iQOO Z3 64MP camera is loaded with which of the below features

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which of the below features are enabled in iQOO Z3 to provide the fully loaded gaming experience?

Answer: All of the above

How to play the Amazon answer and win quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App-only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date