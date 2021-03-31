Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays March 31 - Get Answers To Win Dyson Airwrap Styler

Amazon is popular for bringing attractive offers to the table regularly. One of their best features is the Funzone centre that allows users to win exciting prizes or cash by competing in an Amazon quiz or Spin and Win games. Amazon is creatively churning out several contests, this time bringing back the Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays quiz that allows users to win anything from a Dyson Airwrap Styler to cash worth Rs.20,000 on Amazon Pay.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. The Amazon edition banner will be at the top of the page, click on Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Quiz and get started with the game. The user will have to tap on the red lever given at the left-hand corner to draw a result.

The results are as follows:

1st Prize - Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete (Fuchsia)

2nd Prize - Rs.20,000 on Amazon Pay

3rd Prize - All-New Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) - Now with adjustable warm light, 7" Display, 8 GB, WiFi (Graphite)

4th Prize - Rs.2000 on Amazon Pay

5th Prize - Rs.100 on Amazon Pay

After getting the result and finding the mix, answer a question related to the product or the occasion to claim the prize. Once that is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw.

Amazon Jackpot Wednesdays Answers

Question - Which is the smallest country in the world?

A. Vatican

B. Russia

C. India

D. China

Answer - Vatican

The winners will be able to see the final results on March 31, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonFunzoneSlots will also give you an advantage at winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock