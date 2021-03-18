Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz: Here Are The Correct Answers For The Quiz

Amazon has returned with the daily Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions of the Kids Carnival Quiz which ends on 21st March. The Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz Questions are Related to the Kids Clothing section in Amazon App. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Kids Carnival quiz.
Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz Answers
- Question 1 - Which of the following are the benefits of the Amazon Family Program?
- Question 2 - You can visit amazon.in/family and provide the date of birth of your kid to join the program.
- Question 3 - Amazon Family Kids Carnival offers discounts up to ____ on baby products, toys, sports, kids apparel, books, school supplies & more.
- Question 4 - The Amazon Family Kids Carnival would take place from 16th March to which date?
Amazon Quiz Participation Steps
- Since this is available in the Amazon App only so it is suggested to download and install the Amazon app on Android or iOS from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store respectively.
- Next, you need to open the Amazon App
- Sign-in into your Amazon Account
- You will have to create a new account if you don't have one already.
- Navigate to the homepage and then go to Offers > click on Amazon kids carnival Quiz.
- A second approach to go into the quiz page is by going to Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Click on the Amazon Quiz Banner
- Click on the “Start” Button
- Now you will need to correctly answer the questions presented to you for that quiz in order to win exciting prizes
- After you have answered all the Amazon kids carnival quiz questions correctly, you will become eligible to have a chance at winning the prize through the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- There will be a winners declaration date on the quiz page.