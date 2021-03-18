Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz: Here Are The Correct Answers For The Quiz

Amazon has returned with the daily Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.10,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions of the Kids Carnival Quiz which ends on 21st March. The Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz Questions are Related to the Kids Clothing section in Amazon App. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Kids Carnival quiz.

Amazon Kids Carnival Quiz Answers

Question 1 - Which of the following are the benefits of the Amazon Family Program? Answer - All of these

Question 2 - You can visit amazon.in/family and provide the date of birth of your kid to join the program. Answer - TRUE

Question 3 - Amazon Family Kids Carnival offers discounts up to ____ on baby products, toys, sports, kids apparel, books, school supplies & more. Answer - 60%

Question 4 - The Amazon Family Kids Carnival would take place from 16th March to which date? Answer - 21st March



Amazon Quiz Participation Steps