Amazon LG XBOOM Quiz Answers: Win LG XBOOM For Free By Answering 5 Questions

The Amazon LG XBoom Quiz is live on the Amazon shopping app. You can win this unique handy speaker by just answering a few questions. Check out the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the LG XBoom speaker prize now.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon LG XBoom Quiz Prize: LG XBoom speaker.

Amazon LG XBoom Quiz Date: August 21, 2020 - September 4, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: September 4, 2020

Also Read | Amazon Pantry Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance By Answering 5 Questions

Amazon LG XBoom quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an Amazon LG XBoom prize that will be awarded to 20 lucky winners in this Amazon LG XBoom Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon LG XBoom Quiz using #AmazonQuiz.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 21 2020: Amazon Fujifilm X-A7 Camera Quiz Answers

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Pantry Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon LG XBoom Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win the Amazon Prize of LG XBoom speaker.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon LG XBoom Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 20 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Today’s Amazon LG XBoom Quiz

Amazon LG XBoom quiz answers:

What is the name of the LG Party Speaker Series? Answer: LG XBOOM You can record your own Karaoke Song with LG XBOOM. Answer: True The LG XBOOM handy has __ and battery backup for outdoor usage Answer: Wheels Which of the following can be used to control the LG XBOOM speaker? Answer: Mobile app Which of the following describes LG XBOOM party speaker? Answer: All of the above

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 19 2020: Amazon Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers