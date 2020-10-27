Amazon L'Oreal Quiz Answers, October 27: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs 10,000

Amazon India has returned with its daily Amazon L'Oreal Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon L'Oreal Quiz quiz for October 27, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon quiz answers for today’s contest.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon L'Oreal Quiz Prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000

Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000 Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST

The quiz is live and will run until November 10, at 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

To be announced after the contest. Number of winners: 6

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 10,000 in today's Amazon L'Oreal Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon L'Oreal Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Amazon Loreal Quiz' banner and tap 'Start'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon L'Oreal Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon L'Oreal Quiz answers - October 27

Here are all the Amazon L'Oreal Quiz answers for October 27:

Question 1. The LÓreal Total Repair 5 helps fight against which of these visible signs of damaged hair?

Answer: All of these

Question 2. Which of these features does the Maybelline Fit Me Foundation 115 provide?

Answer: All of these

Question 3. The Maybelline 24 Hour Kajal comes with which of these?

Answer: Aloe Vera

Question 4. The Garnier Acno Fight Facewash gives ____ germ-free skin. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: 99.90%

Question 5. Which of these flower oils is infused in the L’Oreal Extraordinary Oil Serum?

Answer: All of these

Question 6. The Garnier Vitamin C Booster Serum gives brighter, spotless skin in just ____ days. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: 3

Image credits: Amazon