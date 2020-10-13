Amazon Maggi Range Quiz Answers For October 13; Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Maggi Range Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Maggi Range Quiz for October 13th is live now, and 6 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 10,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Fashion quiz.

Amazon Maggi Range Quiz details

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon quiz date: October 13th

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Maggi Range Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Maggi Range quiz answers

Q1: What Is The Name Of The New Maggi Noodles Variant That Has The Taste Of Luscious Green Capsicums?

Answer 1: Yummy Capsica

Q2: What Is The Name Of The New Maggi Noodles Variant Where You Would Get A Taste Of Delicious Tomatoes Adding ‘Masti’ To The Maggi Masala Taste?

Answer 2: Chatpata Tomato

Q3: Fill In The Blanks To Get A New Maggi Noodles Variant:- Desi _______.

Answer 3: Cheesy

Q4: On The Maggi Website Customers Can Now Choose India’s New Most _______ Taste. Fill In The Blanks

Answer 4: Loved

Q5: What Sign Do You Need To Click Below The Respective Noodle Variant To Vote For It On The Maggi Website?

Answer 5: Heart

Promo Image: Shutterstock