Amazon March Quiz Answers For March 2nd; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 15,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon March quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 2nd is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 15,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Read on for Amazon quiz answers

Amazon March quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 15,000

Amazon quiz date: March 2nd, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon answer and win quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 15,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon march quiz answers

Question 1: Mahatma Gandhi started the famous Dandi March on the 12th of March from his ashram on the banks of which river?

Answer: Sabarmati

Question 2: One of the authors of the book on cricket, ‘Shadows Across the Playing Field’, which author cum politician was born on 9th March, 1956?

Answer: Shashi Tharoor

Question 3: “Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind” is the 2021 theme of which annual day that is observed every year on 20th March?

Answer: International Day of Happiness

Question 4: On March 23rd, 2021 which unique celebration will take place in Barsana, where women hit men with sticks as they shield themselves?

Answer: Lathmar Holi

Question 5: Based on the story of Carol Denvers, who would play a key role in defeating Thanos, what Marvel movie released in March 2019?

Answer: Captain Marvel

