Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz Answers For July 13: Answer And Win Rs 5,000

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra (review) in India in April but the smartphone went on sale for the first time only this month. With the device set for open sale starting July 15th, Amazon has released a new quiz around the flagship smartphone. Called Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz, the quiz aims to test your knowledge about key features of Xiaomi’s most ambitious smartphone to date.)The Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz on Amazon Funzone joins other Xiaomi smartphone quizzes such as Redmi Note 10S Quiz, Redmi Note 10S Spin and Win Quiz and Redmi 9 Power Quiz.

How to find Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz?

The Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz has debuted on Amazon Funzone as a brand new quiz in the “Win gadgets and more from your favourite brands” section. In order to find this quiz, search for Funzone and click on the first result. Now, scroll down to find this quiz or click on this link to directly go to the quiz page.

Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz: Answer and win Rs 5,000

Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz is a new smartphone-centric quiz being introduced on the back of news that the phone will go on open sale soon. The quiz is being held from July 8th to July 29th, 2021. A total of 40 participants will be selected as winners via a random draw of lots. Each winner will get Rs 5,000 in the form of an Amazon Pay balance and the winners will be announced on August 7th, 2021. The prize will be credited to the selected winners on or before August 8th, 2021.

In order to participate, you must be a legal resident of India and must be 18 years or older. If the declared the winner, the participant must provide valid proof of identity. The list of eligible documents includes Voter ID, PAN card, Driving License or Indian Passport. This quiz is subject to force majeure circumstances. If you are an Amazon employee or a direct family member or an affiliate then you are not eligible for the lucky draw.

Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz: how to play?

Download the Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your existing account or create a new account.

Search for Funzone and click on the first result.

Scroll down to the “Win gadgets and more from your favourite brands” section.

Click on the banner or Play now button for Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz.

Answer all the questions correctly to enter the pool for the lucky draw.

The last screen will confirm that you have entered the lucky draw.

Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz questions and answers

Question 1: Which primary camera sensor does the Mi 11 Ultra sport?

Answer: 50MP Custom GN2

Question 2: How many displays does the Mi 11 Ultra have?

Answer: 2

Question 3: Which display does the Mi 11 Ultra have?

Answer: 10-bit 2K display

Question 4: Which processor does the Mi 11 Ultra – The Superphone have?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Question 5: What Ingress Protection rating does the Mi 11 Ultra have?

Answer: IP68