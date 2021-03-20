Amazon Mi Neckband Pro Quiz Answers: Stand A Chance To Win Mi Neckband By Answering This

Amazon has put forth a number of quizzes and spin and win games this time due to the surge in festivals and important events around this corner. Joining the trend is Mi that is generously offering the Mi Neckband in return for all the answers related to the brand being answered correctly. Check out the Amazon Mi Neckband pro quiz today and stand a chance of winning the product. Here's full access to the answers.

Amazon Mi Neckband Pro Quiz

Amazon Quiz Date: March 19, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: April 20, 2021

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to access it on the mobile app, visit the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon Offers or Fun Zone that is available on the homepage itself. Another way to access the quiz is by simply entering Funzone on the search bar. The user will be amazed to see the number of quizzes and fun games available on the page. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and by following the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section.

Mi Neckband Pro Quiz Answers -

Q: Which is the latest headphone recently launched by Mi among the following?

A: Mi Neckband Pro

Q: What features are available with Mi Neckband Pro?

A: All of the above

Q: Mi Neckband Pro is equipped with ANC feature to cancel out the ambient noise. What is the full form of ANC?

A: Active Noise Cancellation

Q: What is the battery life of Mi Neckband Pro?

A: 20 Hours

Q: You can access your favourite voice assistants on Mi Neckband Pro

A: True

Let the whole world know that you've answered all the questions correctly and stand a chance to win the Mi Neckband Pro by tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon. Winners of the quiz will then advance to lucky draw whose results will be declared on April 20. Winners can also stand the chance of winning Rs. 5000 other than the Mi Neckband Pro.