Amazon Michael Kors Christmas Quiz Answers For December 18th; Win Michael Kors Watch

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Michael Kors Christmas Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win e0xciting prizes. The Amazon Michael Kors Christmas Quiz for December 16, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Michael Kors Watch. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon car and bike protection quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Michael Kors Christmas quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Michael Kors Watch

Amazon Quiz Date: December 18, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning in Amazon Michael Kors Christmas quiz

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Michael Kors Christmas quiz answers

Which of the following Michael Kors model can monitor your heart rate?

Answer 1 is- MKT5045

Which of the following Model is not a part of Michael Kors Ceramic Collection?

Answer 2 is- Women's Blair Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch

Complete the name of the watch in the image: Michael Kors Women's________ Quartz Watch with Stainless Steel Strap(Model: MK6858)

Answer 3 is- Whitney

The water resistance depth of the Michael Kors Analog Rose Dial Women's Watch - MK5865 is 330 Feet.

Answer 4 is- TRUE

The model Michael Kors Analog White Dial Women's Watch-MK6837 is available in the following colour ? (Hint: Similar to Christmas Snow)

Answer 5 is- White

