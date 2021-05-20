Amazon Mini Tv App: What Is The Latest Feature Of The Amazon Shopping App?

Amazon India has launched a new feature, miniTV, on its shopping app and the app is exclusively available to users in India only. Amazon shopping app is one of the most popular shopping platforms in India. The miniTV will give access to users to a number of web series, comedy videos, and more such content on the internet. Here is more information about it, read on to know.

With the launch of miniTV, Amazon's shopping app is now a single destination for customers to shop from millions of products, make payments and watch free entertainment videos. - Amazon Blog

What is Amazon mini tv app?

Earlier this week, Amazon announced the launch of miniTV for Android users. According to the blog, India is the first country to try out the miniTV feature. The miniTV is a free, ad-supported video streaming service available within the Amazon shopping app. This implies that anyone who has the Amazon's shopping app, can access the miniTV.

Amazon mini tv download guide

Download the Amazon shopping app from PlayStore.

Open the app and below the search bar, you will see the "miniTV" icon.

Click on the "miniTV" icon.

Choose from various categories and videos and watch.

Amazon already has an external video streaming service, Amazon Prime. Users can access the content available on the platform by subscribing to the service and enjoy exclusive content. MiniTV features a diverse range of professionally produced and selected content, including web series, comedy shows, technology news, food, beauty, and fashion.

Content from TVF, Pocket Aces, and other significant production companies will be available on Amazon's miniTV. Additionally, users will be able to view content from comedians Ashish Chanchlani, Nishant Tanwar, Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Amit Bhadana, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti and Aakash Gupta.

Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra, and ShivShakti are among the other beauty gurus featured in the list of programs on Amazon MiniTV. Moreover, Kabita's Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble will all produce videos on food. -

Amazon MiniTV is only accessible on Android phones on the Amazon shopping app for now. Support for iOS and the mobile web will be available in the coming months. The corporation has stated that the iOS users shall also soon get to access the miniTV through their Amazon shopping app. The platform aims to add more new and exclusive content for its users in future.

