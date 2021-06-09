Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz: Find Out The Correct Answers And Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India is back with the Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz for June 9, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win rewards. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Amazon Mobile Insider Quiz Answers

Q1: How Is The Screen Size Of A Smartphone Measured? Refer The Below Diagram Answer: (C) Z (Diagonal Screen Length)

Q2: Recognize The Swedish Manufacturer Who’s Camera Is Attached To Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s Chest In The Picture Below Answer: (D) Hasselblad

Q3: Name The Latest Processor Which Is Available On The IPhone 12 Answer: (C) A14 Bionic Chip

Q4: Identify The USB Type From The Above Picture Answer: (B) USB Type C

Q5: Who Is The Exclusive Content Partner For Mobile Insider By Amazon? Answer: (B) Digit.In

Q. How Fast Is 5G Speed Compared To 4G Answer: (B) 10X

Q6: The Latest And Power Efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Chipset Shown Above Is Fabricated On A ____ Nm Process Answer: (B) 5



How to Play the Amazon answer and win quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App-only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

IMAGE: Unsplash