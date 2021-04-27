Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin And Win Answers For April 27: Win Exciting Hampers

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Amazon, like many other brands, is competing to bring out the most alluring offers to the table. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, the e-commerce giant holds the Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin and Win game for a number of hampers. Let's find out the Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin and Win answers.

Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin and Win

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page itself. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions.

Scroll down to find the Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin and Win banner, click to proceed. The user has to first spin the wheel to determine what prize they're in for and then compete for the result they got from it by answering a question related to the product or occasion. Once this is done, the user will have to wait until the declaration date to see if they've made it to the lucky draw.

The prizes for the Amazon quiz answers are as follows:-

Ayurveda Hamper

Women's Satchel

Smartphone

BoAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker

Women's Watch

Amazon Mother's Day Edition Spin and Win Answers

Q.1: When is Mother’s Day celebrated?

A: May 9

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 10, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning.

